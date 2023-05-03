2,000 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.60. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

