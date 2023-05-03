2,000 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Microsoft makes up 0.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,767 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,811 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $309.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

