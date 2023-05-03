288 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.