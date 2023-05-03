3,900 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 160,442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Stem by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $587.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STEM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

