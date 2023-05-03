6,312 Shares in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STBA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of STBA opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.74. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading

