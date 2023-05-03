69 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Humana Stock Down 0.4 %

HUM opened at $533.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $503.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.86. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

