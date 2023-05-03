698 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

