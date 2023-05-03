6,982 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,527,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,762,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,070,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $82,117,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE BN opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

