7 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 465.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,878,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,453,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 12,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

Insider Activity

NVR Stock Performance

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock worth $47,774,863. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,886.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,986.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,489.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,961.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.