7 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NVR by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $47,774,863 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $5,886.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,489.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,961.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $116.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

