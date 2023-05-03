928 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.80.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $305.77 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.