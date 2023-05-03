9,411 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,851,000 after buying an additional 40,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.22%.

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

