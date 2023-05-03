ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.51

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 221915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $957,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,323,540 shares of company stock worth $28,381,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

