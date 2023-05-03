Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.5 %

AGI opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

