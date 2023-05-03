Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.30.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $173.40 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

