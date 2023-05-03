Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Down to $103.91

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $103.91, but opened at $99.65. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $97.63, with a volume of 32,740 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $611.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.32 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,189 shares of company stock valued at $897,749. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

