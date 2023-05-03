Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 145.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ally Financial by 618.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

ALLY stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

