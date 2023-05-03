Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alpha Lithium Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APHLF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Alpha Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

