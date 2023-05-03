Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.