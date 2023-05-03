Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
