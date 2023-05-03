American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.58

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and traded as low as $29.93. American Business Bank shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 20,377 shares traded.
American Business Bank Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $292.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47.
American Business Bank Company Profile
American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Business Bank (AMBZ)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.