American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.58

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and traded as low as $29.93. American Business Bank shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 20,377 shares traded.

American Business Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $292.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

