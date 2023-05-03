AMJ Financial Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,380,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $451,937,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,281,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,634,000 after buying an additional 95,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

