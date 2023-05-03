Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Argus

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Argus from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.10.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.88. Arista Networks has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,897 shares of company stock worth $53,461,611. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.