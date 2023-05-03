ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
ARKK opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $53.86.
About ARK Innovation ETF
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
