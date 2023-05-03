Ascential (LON:ASCL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $254.77

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.77 ($3.18) and traded as low as GBX 243.80 ($3.05). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 243.80 ($3.05), with a volume of 594,070 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASCL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,108.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

