Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 776,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,525.0 days.

Ascletis Pharma Trading Up 10.8 %

ASCLF stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Ascletis Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

