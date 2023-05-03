Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $244.77

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.77 and traded as low as $230.72. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $234.44, with a volume of 4,430 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASHTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.72) to GBX 6,000 ($74.96) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.96) to GBX 6,300 ($78.71) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

