Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in April

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,856,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 10,883,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

