Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Avacta Group Price Performance
Shares of AVCTF stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Avacta Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.
About Avacta Group
