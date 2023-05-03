Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Avacta Group Price Performance

Shares of AVCTF stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Avacta Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

