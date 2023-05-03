Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 187598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

