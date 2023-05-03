Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Avista by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 52,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avista by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avista by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

Avista Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

