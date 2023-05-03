Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,553,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 3,879,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35,539.0 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
Shares of Azimut stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Azimut has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.
About Azimut
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azimut (AZIHF)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.