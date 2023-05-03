Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,553,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 3,879,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35,539.0 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Shares of Azimut stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Azimut has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The firm’s geographical segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa CGU.

