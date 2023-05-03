Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

BADFF stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $25.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

