Bank of America Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $33.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE EAT opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 33.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 469.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Brinker International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile



Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

