Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 481,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIRS. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.