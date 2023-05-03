Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,287,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 422,595 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 521,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 338,780 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,048.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 301,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 292,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.