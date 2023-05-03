Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,503 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

IBOC opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Company Profile



International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

