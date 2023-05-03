Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $183,000.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

