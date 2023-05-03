Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,122 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

