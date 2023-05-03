Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AAON were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AAON by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in AAON by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON Cuts Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $242,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Read More

