Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,368 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.