Bank of Montreal Can Takes $501,000 Position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $378.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.65.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCPH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, scPharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.
