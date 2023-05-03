Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.60

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 32686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $556.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.31. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 170,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

