BMO Capital Markets Boosts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $20.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.55.

BEN opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

