Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 368,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 29,881 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of BRF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 383.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 810,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 643,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRFS. Bank of America cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

