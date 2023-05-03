Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

