Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EATGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81.

Brinker International (NYSE:EATGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.