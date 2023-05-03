Britvic (LON:BVIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $940.00

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 940 ($11.74) and last traded at GBX 936 ($11.69), with a volume of 57314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 921.50 ($11.51).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.87) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 936.25 ($11.70).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 873.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 811.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,763.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Britvic

About Britvic

In other Britvic news, insider Ian Durant bought 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($31,118.82). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,128 shares of company stock worth $2,536,011. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.