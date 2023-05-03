Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,682 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,352,000 after purchasing an additional 291,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,446,000 after purchasing an additional 989,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,569,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,101,000 after purchasing an additional 376,861 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

BIP opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 244.36 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,092.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

