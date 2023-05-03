CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

CAE Stock Down 2.2 %

CAE stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $751.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,596,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,665 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in CAE by 24.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,323,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,992,000 after buying an additional 400,469 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Stories

