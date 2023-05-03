Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$180.00 to C$175.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cargojet traded as low as C$100.00 and last traded at C$104.67, with a volume of 15346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$101.90.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJT. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian set a C$123.00 target price on Cargojet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.91.

Cargojet Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$120.58.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The company had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 25.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.253775 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

